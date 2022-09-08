Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117,758 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $166,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.7 %

TXN stock opened at $165.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.74.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

