The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,741,713 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 626,216 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 3.3% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 2.15% of Boeing worth $2,440,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.06.

Shares of BA opened at $155.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.57. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

