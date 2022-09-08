The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at TD Securities

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.
The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance
NASDAQ DSGX traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.25. 13,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,731. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39.
Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,747 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,871,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,112,000 after purchasing an additional 166,619 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,084,000 after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,749,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,430,000 after purchasing an additional 39,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,739,000 after purchasing an additional 260,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.