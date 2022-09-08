The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at TD Securities

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DSGX traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.25. 13,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,731. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,747 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,871,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,112,000 after purchasing an additional 166,619 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,084,000 after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,749,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,430,000 after purchasing an additional 39,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,739,000 after purchasing an additional 260,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.