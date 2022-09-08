The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $19.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.06% from the stock’s previous close.

FLNC has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $4,496,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.