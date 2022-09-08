The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 44,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 39,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 28,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $297.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.99 and its 200-day moving average is $302.48. The company has a market cap of $304.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

