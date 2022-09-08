The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.2% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 121.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 123,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,890,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 743.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after acquiring an additional 110,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,120. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.52.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.