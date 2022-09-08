The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sherwin-Williams worth $5,160,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $238.65 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.52. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.30.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

