The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Southern were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Southern by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Southern by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.01. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 95.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

