Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $327.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.80 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.47-$0.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.04.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Shares of TWKS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.25. 14,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,986. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15.

Insider Transactions at Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $114,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.