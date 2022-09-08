Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Trading 6.6% Higher

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.82 and last traded at $26.74. 20,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 219,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thryv to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Thryv Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $911.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.25.
Insider Activity at Thryv
In other Thryv news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 18,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $413,402.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,659,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,887,693.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 820,624 shares of company stock valued at $19,999,309. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thryv by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Thryv by 1,877.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
