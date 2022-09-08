Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Trading 6.6% Higher

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.82 and last traded at $26.74. 20,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 219,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thryv to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Thryv Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $911.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Thryv

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.72. Thryv had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 18,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $413,402.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,659,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,887,693.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 820,624 shares of company stock valued at $19,999,309. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thryv by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Thryv by 1,877.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

