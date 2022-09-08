Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Down 5.9%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.16 and last traded at C$4.17. Approximately 1,497,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,919,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.43.

Tilray Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.73.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

