Tixl (TXL) Achieves Market Cap of $4.09 Million

Tixl (TXL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Tixl has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Tixl coin can currently be bought for $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Tixl has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg. The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency. The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tixl Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

