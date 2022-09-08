TrueDeck (TDP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11,135.00

TrueDeck (TDP) traded up 27.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $38,423.57 and approximately $11,135.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00030089 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00092059 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00041946 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004056 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience.TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.