Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $56.70

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56.70 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 60.80 ($0.73), with a volume of 619741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.72).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRST shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Trustpilot Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of £227.94 million and a PE ratio of -10.26.

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

See Also

