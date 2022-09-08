Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Shares Up 7.5%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.36. 281,509 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 106,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

