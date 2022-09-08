Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.00

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQGet Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$42.00 and last traded at C$41.65, with a volume of 1014687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRQ. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of C$8.41 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQGet Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$513.14 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

