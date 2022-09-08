TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SMIF stock traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 76.80 ($0.93). 61,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,912. The company has a market cap of £165.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,680.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.89. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 75.40 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 108 ($1.30).

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

