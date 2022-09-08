TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SMIF stock traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 76.80 ($0.93). 61,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,912. The company has a market cap of £165.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,680.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.89. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 75.40 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 108 ($1.30).
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
Featured Articles
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.