U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.21. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $6.86.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

