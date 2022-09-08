UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $68.96

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.96 and last traded at $68.96, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UCBJF. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on UCB from €90.00 ($91.84) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of UCB from €120.00 ($122.45) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.91.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

