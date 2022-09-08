UCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $27,949.55 (UCOIN)

UCoin (UCOIN) traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. UCoin has a total market capitalization of $27,949.55 and $17,111.00 worth of UCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UCoin has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.87 or 0.01102391 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00865038 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017121 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00021960 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000316 BTC.
UCoin Profile
UCoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,294,484 coins. UCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ucointeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling UCoin
