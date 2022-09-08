UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. UiPath updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PATH traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 152,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,733. UiPath has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,321 shares of company stock worth $2,589,103. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,178 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,199 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,867 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

