Ultiledger (ULT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19,806.00

Ultiledger (ULT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $26.63 million and $19,806.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultiledger has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,193.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004328 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005363 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002665 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00038361 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00134655 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022927 BTC.
Ultiledger Coin Profile
Ultiledger (ULT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io.
Ultiledger Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
