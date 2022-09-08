UMA (UMA) Price Tops $2.70

UMA (UMA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $185.75 million and $13.24 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can now be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00013943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,734,018 coins and its circulating supply is 68,822,866 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

