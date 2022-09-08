UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives $26.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point set a $26.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

UMH Properties Stock Up 2.3 %

UMH Properties stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $999.89 million, a PE ratio of -45.40, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.24.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,383,000 after buying an additional 264,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,392,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after purchasing an additional 165,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,788,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,251,000 after purchasing an additional 258,562 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 24.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,508,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 296,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

