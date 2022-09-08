Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UPCHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Uni-President China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPCHY remained flat at $92.51 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.29. Uni-President China has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $103.00.

Uni-President China Company Profile

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

