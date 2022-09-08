United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Lifted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10,671.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746,899 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 9.8% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $161,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $196.02. 30,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,117. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

