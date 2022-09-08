United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.80

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.80 and last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 40442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,115.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6811 per share. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.09%.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

