University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Trading 1.4% Higher

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

University Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56.

University Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for University Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for University Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.