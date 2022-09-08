uPlexa Trading Down 20.6% Over Last Week (UPX)

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. uPlexa has a total market cap of $55,807.97 and approximately $22.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

