US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of US Foods to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. US Foods has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.38.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in US Foods by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in US Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 387,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 125,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 6,865.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 704,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after acquiring an additional 694,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

