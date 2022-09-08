Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $50,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.52. 52,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,020. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

