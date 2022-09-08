Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4,363.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.57. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $98.19 and a 1 year high of $141.32.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

