Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Bank OZK lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $39.84 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.02.

