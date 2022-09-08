Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $40.47. 463,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,697,045. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.06.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

