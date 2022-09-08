Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585,487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CSX worth $6,934,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

