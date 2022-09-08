Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 200,093 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of American Express worth $8,752,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $152.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.44. The company has a market capitalization of $114.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

