Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 35,999 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.83% of Booking worth $7,466,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Booking by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,994,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booking by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Booking by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Booking by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,872.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,891.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,063.50. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,557.20.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

