Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 5,048,383 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.42% of Blackstone worth $5,710,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $96.34 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

