Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.80 Billion Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $5,797,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 89,657 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 45,880 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,358 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 83,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of FCX opened at $28.38 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

