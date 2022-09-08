Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.85 Billion Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.00% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $5,853,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 883,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,062,000 after buying an additional 67,706 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 29,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.4% in the first quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 78,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW opened at $91.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,273,103 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

