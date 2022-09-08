Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 394,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.52% of Cadence Design Systems worth $5,224,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $5,948,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,197,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,033,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 362,478 shares of company stock valued at $62,004,026. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.92.

Shares of CDNS opened at $170.89 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.