Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 50,034 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,651,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.24% of Illinois Tool Works worth $5,371,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 68.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $202.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.70. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

