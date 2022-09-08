Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 572,348 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,272,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 572,348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.12% of Nucor worth $5,243,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,804,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after purchasing an additional 897,135 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,501,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 578,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $135.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.40 and its 200 day moving average is $133.16. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

