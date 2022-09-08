Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Position Cut by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.78. 2,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,518. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.41. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $127.06 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.