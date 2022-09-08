Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Forbes Financial Planning Inc.

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,592,000 after purchasing an additional 42,702 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,327,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,071 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 955,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 907,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,764,000 after purchasing an additional 76,428 shares during the last quarter.

VBR opened at $159.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

