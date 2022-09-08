Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.7% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $364.44. The company had a trading volume of 344,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,589. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.09 and a 200-day moving average of $379.48.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

