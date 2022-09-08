Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after acquiring an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 41,837 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,880,000 after purchasing an additional 244,779 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $55.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70.

