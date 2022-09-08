Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lifted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTI stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.18. 13,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,595. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

