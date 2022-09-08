Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) is KEMPER Corp’s Largest Position

KEMPER Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,005,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 57.2% of KEMPER Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. KEMPER Corp owned about 0.43% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $112,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock remained flat at $87.37 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,155. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.64. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

