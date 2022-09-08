Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $187,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $135.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.